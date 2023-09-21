Karnataka Labour Dept pays Rs 90k scholarship instead of Rs 9k to daily wager

The Karnataka Labour Department officials have deposited Rs 90,000 instead of Rs 9,000 as scholarship in the account of a daily wager due to the mistake of the data entry operator.

The case has come to fore more than five months after the scholarship of his daughter was deposited. The scholarship was granted through the Karnataka Labour Welfare Board. Now, the officials are allegedly threatening him to refund the money from the daily wager who claimed that the entire money has been spent for his daughter's education.

The labour department officials have deposited Rs 81,000 more money in the account of daily wager Doddappa who hailed from Kachapur village of Yadrami taluk. Now, he has been rendered helpless after pressure was mounted on him to refund the money. Bowing to the pressure from the officials, he advised the officials to sell his cattle to get the additional money deposited by them.

The district labour officer Ramesh Sumbad said that efforts are being made to get additional amount deposited into the account of the daily wager. The case came to light when the labour department deputy commissioner was investigating the charges of funds misappropriation against the district officer. The probe officer has mentioned it in his report.