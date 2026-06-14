Karnataka Land Reforms Act forced many elderly farmers seek refuge in old age homes: Study

<p>Mangaluru: The Karnataka Land Reforms Act, successfully implemented in coastal districts, besides conferring labourers with ownership rights over the land they had tilled for decades also increased literacy rate resulting in migration of youth to bigger cities like Dubai, Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai and mushrooming of old age homes in Udupi district, according to the findings of a doctoral study--`Senior Citizens--Socio-economic security challenges and possibilities.' </p><p>"With none to work in the land, due to migration of youth, elderly parents rendered lonely ended up at old age homes,'' informs Mahesh P G whose thesis on senior citizens--Socio-economic security challenges and possibilities was awarded doctoral degree by Hampi Kannada University. Old age homes witnessed a two-fold increase between 1990-2010 and today there are over 25 old age homes in Udupi district, Mahesh told DH when contacted.</p>.Not discontinuing Gruha Lakshmi and Gruha guarantees: Karnataka CM Shivakumar.<p>80 per cent of 394 inmates, from six old age homes in six taluks in Udupi district interviewed during the study, revealed they had sought admission to old age homes when there were none to look after them. 17.72 per cent among the elderly respondents revealed that their children found no time for them. 13.29 per cent of the respondents said their children were residing in foreign countries and 27.85 per cent elderly persons said they had found it hard to adjust with the family.</p><p>Over 38.82 per cent among the respondents were farmers. 55 per cent of respondents who chose to be interviewed during the study revealed staying in old age homes for free. 40 per cent of inmates said their children were paying the fees and 5 per cent of inmates revealed paying the cost from their savings. The inmates interviewed included widows (9.5 per cent), married men and women (84.7 per cent). Nearly 16 per cent among them revealed that they were always thinking about home.</p>.Fastly aging Kerala pins high hopes on new department for elderly.<p>Many old age home inmates were in deep financial trouble. Many elderly inmates of old age homes did not have any insurance (84 per cent) and health insurance (63.5 per cent). Elderly inmates were trying to meet expenses with pension released under Sandhya Suraksha Yojana, Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme, Widow scheme (4.10 per cent). 91.96 per cent of pensioners said pension was not sufficient and 24.37 per cent of pensioners said pension was always delayed.</p><p>"Due to changing lifestyle and erosion of respect towards elderly people, the number of inmates in these old age homes are increasing," Mahesh said.</p>