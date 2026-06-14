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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka Land Reforms Act forced many elderly farmers seek refuge in old age homes: Study

Old age homes witnessed a two-fold increase between 1990-2010 and today there are over 25 old age homes in Udupi district.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 16:58 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 16:58 IST
Karnataka NewsfarmersElderlyKarnataka Land Reforms Act

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