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Karnataka: Late census kits, missing maps hit enumeration in several districts

Supervisors said some enumerators wrongly mapped houses as no map was provided when the work began.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 00:04 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 00:04 IST
Karnataka News

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