<p>Bengaluru: The delay in providing census kits to enumerators has caused technical errors in the ongoing census work across several districts.</p>.<p>Supervisors said some enumerators wrongly mapped houses as no map was provided when the work began. By the time kits reached enumerators, 50% of the work had been completed. The kit contains a permanent marker, hat, bag, identity card holder with a tag, and, most importantly, a map.</p>.<p>“When the work began on April 15, kits were not available in many districts, which forced enumerators to do undertake enumeration without the map. That has caused the problem,” a supervisor said.</p>.Karnataka: Thinkers, activists reject SIR, term it 'undemocratic' & 'unscientific'.<p>Supervisors said mapping wasn't properly explained during training. Some enumerators marked households as locked and are not revisiting them. “There is a perception among some enumerators that if they complete the assigned work, they will be given another area. This is why some are not updating houses marked as locked,” a supervisor said. They are now visiting such houses themselves and asking enumerators to update data on app.</p>.<p>Enumerators spoke of difficulties faced during field visits. Citizens are reluctant to share details.</p>.<p>“I was asked as to how many times such surveys are done in a year. It is not easy to convince them that the earlier two were different,” said a teacher working as an enumerator.</p>.<p>“We also struggling to visit houses in the scorching sun. Many are visiting between 4.50 pm and 7.30 pm,” another teacher said. The kits reached many districts a week after enumeration commenced.</p>