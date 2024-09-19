Karnataka leaders oppose Western Ghats draft ESA notification

He said even the 16114 sq km will include villages where people will have to struggle to build a small road if the ESA is notified. "Karnataka has done exceptional work in protecting the environment. The government needs to appoint an advocate to present the facts to the Supreme Court. If the notification comes to effect, for every little development wor, we will need clearance from the Union government. People cannot be made to suffer for small amenities," he said.

Khandre agreed that people who have lived for generations in the 1576 villages located amid forests should not be affected in the name of ESA. He tried to suggest that a special package from the Centre can address the prevailing problems of people who may be affected by the ESA. He said Ghats are providing ecological services, especially in balancing rain across the country. "The Centre too should bear the responsibility of protecting the Ghats and provide a special package," he said.

Nayana Motamma, the Congress MLA from Mudigere threatened to resign if the state government pushes for the ESA. "In my constituency providing schools and basic amenities has become a challenge. We are being subjected to unnecessary hurdles because of the deemed forest notification. We can't take up work on revenue land given to the forest department for plantation. It's the people who voted for me, not trees. I need to take care of their basic needs," she said.

To a question on the proposed package, Nayana said the government's packages do not work on the ground. "Look at the case of Kudremukh. Mining was brought to a halt in 2005 but families affected by the notification are yet to get any help. We need to protect the people first," she said.

Sources who took part in the meeting said other representatives were vocal in their opposition to the ESA. "Nobody will come out and say they will support it. Because the ESA rules have been portrayed as an anti-people measure," a source said.

A cabinet sub committee led by Khandre will look into the opinions and place its recommendations before the cabinet in the next few days.