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Karnataka leadership change buzz: Congress leaders stay tight-lipped ahead of CM Siddaramaiah-Shivakumar breakfast meet

As per the party sources, the Congress high command has asked CM Siddaramaiah to step down, with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar emerging as the clear front-runner to succeed him.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 07:30 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 07:30 IST
Karnataka NewsD K ShivakumarKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahsatish jarkiholi

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