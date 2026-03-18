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Karnataka leads growth trajectory as southern states perform well: Rubix Data Sciences

Karnataka led with a 7.8 per cent average real growth rate, followed by Telangana (7.1 per cent), Andhra Pradesh (6.9 per cent), and Tamil Nadu (6.8 per cent).
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 10:56 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 10:56 IST
Business NewsKarnataka NewsEconomic Growth

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