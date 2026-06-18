Karnataka Legislative Council elections today: Congress, JD(S) in battle mode for seventh seat

<p>Bengaluru: The JD(S) on Wednesday moved its MLAs to a resort amid fears of cross-voting in favour of the Congress, on the eve of the elections to seven Legislative Council seats. </p>.<p>There are 8 candidates for 7 seats, and each candidate requires 28 votes to win.</p>.<p>Four candidates from Congress - B K Hariprasad, Tippannappa Kamaknoor, P V Mohan and Shivanna Malavalli - and two from BJP - Raghu Kautilya and Lingaraj Patil - are assured of victory. </p>.<p>For the seventh seat, a tight contest is likely between Vinay Karthik of <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress </a>and Govindaraju of JD(S). </p>.<p>The Congress, which needs five more votes to ensure Karthik’s victory, is banking on support from independents (Latha Malikarjun and K H Puttaswamy Gowda), Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha MLA (Darshan Puttanaiah) and two MLAs expelled by BJP and seen as close to Congress - S T Somashekhar and Shivaram Hebbar.</p>.<p>On Wednesday, Congress MLAs went into a huddle at a resort near <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>.</p>.<p>A mock voting exercise was conducted to familiarise MLAs with the voting process. The five MLAs mentioned above also attended.</p>.<p>If Congress get these five votes while ensuring none of its members abstain or cross-vote, it will win the fifth seat too. </p>.<p>The JD(S) has 18 MLAs and is expected to get seven surplus votes from alliance partner BJP. It is also seeking support of Basanagouda Patil Yatnal (expelled from BJP).</p>.<p>The regional outfit will still need two more votes.</p>.<p>The BJP held its legislature party meeting on Wednesday evening. A delegation of JD(S) leaders met BJP leaders to formally seek support for the seventh seat.</p>.<p>Cross voting fears</p>.<p>At the Congress legislature party meeting on Tuesday, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar shared the party’s strategy to win all five seats, while revealing that some party MLAs had received “inducement” calls from JD(S). </p>.<p>The chief minister warned MLAs against cross-voting. It’s unclear whether senior MLA G T Devegowda of the JD(S), seen as close to Congress, will cast his vote. Gowda is reportedly ill and taking rest.</p>.<p>“The government is in their hands — they (Congress) have manpower money power and muscle power. Can we fight them? We have put up a candidate to ensure that our party’s votes remain together, said Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy<br></p>