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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka Legislative Council elections today: Congress, JD(S) in battle mode for seventh seat

For the seventh seat, a tight contest is likely between Vinay Karthik of Congress and Govindaraju of JD(S).
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 00:03 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 00:03 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka Politics

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