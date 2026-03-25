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Karnataka Legislative Council okays bill against ‘honour’ killing

BJP MLC K S Naveen pointed out that marriage counsellors were necessary to establish consensus amongst the families of the couple.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 21:35 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 21:35 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka Politics

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