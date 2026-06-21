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Karnataka Legislative Council polls: Basavaraj Bommai terms cross-voting unfortunate, says those involved will be punished

Bommai said, 'Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is running the administration on money power.'
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 23:36 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 23:36 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakahaveriBommai

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