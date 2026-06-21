Karnataka Legislative Council polls: Basavaraj Bommai terms cross-voting unfortunate, says those involved will be punished

<p>Haveri: Accusing the ruling Congress of electoral malpractice during the recent elections to 7 Legislative Council seats, former chief minister and Haveri-Gadag MP Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday that a committee led by MLC C T Ravi will find out the party MLAs who cross-voted and stringent action will be taken based on the report.</p>.<p>He told reporters here, "Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is running the administration on money power. He indulged in horse-trading in Council polls. He lured a section of Opposition MLAs with money. We will ensure such mistakes are not repeated," he said.</p>.<p>Union Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters in Hubballi, "The BJP central leadership has taken the cross-voting issue in Council elections seriously."</p>