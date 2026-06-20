Karnataka Legislative Council polls: JD(S) unlikely to act against cross-voting MLAs

<p>Bengaluru: After four of the party’s MLAs crossvoted in the Council elections on Thursday, Karnataka JD(S) president and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday chaired a meeting of the party MLAs to take stock of the situation.</p>.<p>Of the party’s 18 MLAs, all but one – senior leader and former minister G T Devegowda – were in attendance at the meeting. Those participating in the meeting are learnt to have alleged that five, and not four, of the party’s MLAs crossvoted in the Council elections.</p>.<p>Sources said that the JD(S) had decided not to initiate action against those who crossvoted, for now. “Kumaraswamy expressed his disappointment with those who crossvoted, and asked them to remember what the party had given them,” one source said.</p>.<p>Although aware of the identities of those who crossvoted, Kumaraswamy reportedly did not take names. “Some of the legislators have succumbed to the temptation of the developmental funds offered by the ruling party, while few others chose to crossvote for personal reasons. Kumaraswamy appealed to them to stay with the party, and sought to convince them that the NDA would come to power in 2028,” another source said.</p>.<p>Some leaders, however, are learnt to have sought disciplinary action against those who betrayed the party.</p>.<p>Interacting with reporters after the meeting, JD(S) Floor Leader in the Assembly C B Suresh Babu said, “We discussed the crossvoting controversy in detail. Some of us have demanded action against those who betrayed the party. After a detailed discussion, we have left it to the Karnataka JD(S) president to decide.”</p>.<p>Babu opined that only four of the party’s MLAs crossvoted. Blaming the Congress for the turn of events, Babu added, “We don’t suspect anyone. But the truth will be revealed one day. It was the Congress that indulged in horse trading, and its leaders will themselves reveal the truth.”</p>.<p>Meanwhile, party supremo and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda is learnt to have told Kumaraswamy to hold one-on-one meetings with all the MLAs, to understand what prompted them to crossvote. “But Kumaraswamy refused to hold these meetings, which he felt would not serve any purpose,” a source said.</p>.<p><strong>Not surprised, says HDK</strong></p>.<p>Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumarswamy said he was not surprised by the cross-voting by four JD(S) MLAs in the elections to the Legislative Council election, held on Thursday, reports DHNS from Mysluru</p>.<p>"I know their future plans too. I am mentally prepared for it. If they quit, Gen Z people will enter the party. I have decided to give opportunities to youngsters," he said. Kumaraswamy was speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Friday.</p>.<p>Kumaraswamy said that cross-voting has conveyed him the message that he should not be trusting all the people. </p>.<p>Regarding MLA G T Devegowda, Kumaraswamy said, "He has put both his feet outside the party. I have already made my stand clear. Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda tried to retain him as he has overconfidence on some people. I respected it once. But now, my stand is clear". </p>