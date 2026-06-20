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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka Legislative Council polls: JD(S) unlikely to act against cross-voting MLAs

Although aware of the identities of those who crossvoted, Kumaraswamy reportedly did not take names.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 02:03 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 02:03 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsJDS

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