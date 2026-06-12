Karnataka Legislative Council polls: 'Resort politics' again? Congress MLAs could be asked to stay back before June 18

<p>Bengaluru: Congress is planning to move its lawmakers to a resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru ahead of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/eight-candidates-file-nominations-for-seven-karnataka-legislative-council-seats-4031856">June 18 Legislative Council election</a> where there are eight candidates against seven seats. </p><p>A meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) is scheduled on June 16 at the Wonderla resort in Bidadi, Bengaluru South district that Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> represents. </p><p>The Congress has asked all its MLAs, including independent lawmakers supporting the party, to attend the meeting. </p>.Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, three others elected to Rajya Sabha from Karnataka.<p>“It is likely that MLAs will be asked to stay back at the resort and head to the Vidhana Soudha for voting on June 18,” a senior Congress leader told DH. </p><p>Each candidate requires a minimum of 28 votes to win. Based on the current party position in the Assembly, Congress can comfortably win four seats, while the BJP can bag two.</p><p>The Congress has fielded five candidates, including its state president BK Hariprasad. The other candidates are: Thippanna Kamaknur, PV Mohan, Shivanna BS and Vinay Karthik. </p><p>The BJP has nominated Lingaraj Patil and Raghu R (Kautilya). </p>.Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, three others elected to Rajya Sabha from Karnataka.<p>It is the JD(S) that has forced an election by fielding its incumbent Govinda Raju. </p><p>Congress has 134 MLAs, BJP 62, and JD(S) 18. There are two Independents, one MLA each from the Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha (KRPP) and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha (SKP). Three expelled BJP MLAs are serving as unattached members, while two seats remain vacant -- one due to Congress' Vinay Kulkarni's disqualification and another following D Sudhakar's death. </p><p>Based on these numbers, Congress can elect four candidates with 28 votes each and still have a surplus of 22 votes. To win the seventh seat, Congress will need six additional votes. </p>.DH Interview | 'Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar both hypocrites': Former CM Bommai talks Congress politics & BJP's future.<p>The JD(S), with 18 MLAs, will be short of 10 votes to elect its candidate. Even if ally BJP transfers its six surplus votes, after securing the victory of its two candidates with the required 56 votes, the alliance tally would rise only to 24. JD(S) would still be four votes short. </p><p>“Congress has enough numbers to win the seventh seat,” Government Chief Whip in the Legislative Council Saleem Ahmed said. “All like-minded legislators will support the Congress candidate.” </p>