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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka Legislative Council polls: 'Resort politics' again? Congress MLAs could be asked to stay back before June 18

A meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) is scheduled on June 16 at the Wonderla resort in Bidadi, Bengaluru South district that Chief Minister D K Shivakumar represents.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 15:48 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 15:48 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressElectionsKarnataka PoliticsDK ShivakumarKarnataka Legislative Council

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