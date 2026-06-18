Karnataka Legislative Council polls | 'Will definitely find out': Shocked by '3 cross-votes', BJP mulls action

<p>Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/r-ashoka">R Ashoka</a> claimed on Thursday that 'three BJP MLAs had cross-voted' in favour of the Congress, adding that the party would “take action.”</p><p>Addressing reporters after the Legislative Council polls for seven constituencies, in which five Congress and two BJP candidates emerged victorious, Ashoka said: “We have information that three of our votes have crossed. We will definitely find out who did it. Further, the party will take action on that.”</p><p>The cross-voting has come as a shock to the BJP, which hadn’t anticipated any cross-voting from within its fold. </p>.Karnataka Council polls: Ugrappa accuses Yatnal of breaching secrecy by declaring his vote for BJP.<p>It’s being speculated that differences within the party, disgruntlement over the state leadership, as well as potential luring by the ruling party may have caused the cross-votes. </p><p>For the BJP, which has already expelled MLAs ST Somashekar and Shivaram Hebbar for reportedly being close to the Congress, this comes as a further setback.</p><p>Ashoka clarified that of the 64 votes with the BJP (including Janardhana Reddy and expelled MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal), 30 had been assigned to Raghu Kautilya, 30 to Lingaraj Patil and 4 to the JD(S). </p>.Karnataka Council polls: Expelled leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal pledges support to BJP.<p>The LoP explained that one vote to Kautilya had been invalidated, 3 votes assigned to Patil had become cross-votes in favour of Congress, while all four assigned to JD(S) had been polled for JD(S) itself (no cross votes in those four assigned to the regional party).</p><p>Going by Ashoka's claims, it appears that there have been eight cross-votes from the BJP's alliance partner JD(S).</p>