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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka Legislative Council polls | 'Will definitely find out': Shocked by '3 cross-votes', BJP mulls action

For the BJP, which has already expelled MLAs ST Somashekar and Shivaram Hebbar for reportedly being close to the Congress, this comes as a further setback.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 15:56 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 15:56 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPKarnataka PoliticsR AshokaLegislative Council Election

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