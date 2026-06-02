<p>Mangaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka </a>Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader said that the state legislature will go paperless in six months, with MLAs and MLCs set to use iPads equipped with an inbuilt application during the sessions.</p><p>Such legislature will help avoid bundles of papers and reduce the expenditure on printing and logistic costs, he told mediapersons.</p><p>The Legislative Assembly and Council signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) project to implement the digital initiative. </p><p>“For the digitisation process, we had studied various options available and submitted proposals to the government. The government decided to go for National e-Vidhan Application for the digitisation process and the centre will contribute 60 per cent of the cost the same. To digitise the legislative assembly in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/top-bengaluru-news">Bengaluru </a>and Belagavi, the estimated cost is Rs 78 crore while to digitise the legislative council in Bengaluru and Belagavi, the cost is Rs 52 crore. The digitisation process will be monitored by officials from National e-Vidhan and state monitoring committee," Khader explained.</p>.Paperless registration process launched on experimental basis in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar.<p>"All papers, including agenda, starred and unstarred questions and answers and bills, given to the legislators will be sent via e format which they can access easily. The initiative is expected to reduce various expenses being incurred now and will help in overcoming the cost incurred within a year. Also, the question of losing papers will not arise. “All legislators will be trained in using the system,” he added. iPads will be fixed to the table during the session and will be removed and kept safely after the session concludes," he added.</p><p>The Speaker said that the attendance for legislators will also be digitised. </p><p>Further, he mentioned the IT team of the legislature will install kiosks in the Vidhana Soudha to furnish details on the information regarding the offices functioning on various floors. </p>