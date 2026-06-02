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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka legislature to go paperless in 6 months: UT Khader

The digitisation process will be monitored by officials from National e-Vidhan and state monitoring committee, Khader said.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 07:28 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 07:28 IST
India NewsKarnatakaIndian PoliticsUT KhaderKarnataka Legislative Assemblypaperless

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