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Karnataka: Leopard combing operation continues for fourth day; trap cameras, drones, cages being used

The officials have been using two thermal drones and four drone cameras since Sunday to trace the leopard.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 14:59 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 14:59 IST
India NewsKarnatakaleopardDronescagescombing operation

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