<p>Hanur, Chamarajanagar district: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/combing-operation">combing operation</a>, to rescue the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/leopard">leopard</a> which claimed the life of a 10-year-old boy between Indiganatha and Nagamalai route on Sunday, continued for the fourth day on Thursday.</p><p>Harshit (10), son of Suresh and Pavithra, residents of Kamakshipalya of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru-karnataka-india/2">Bengaluru</a>, died in the leopard attack near Nagamale in Cauvery Wildlife Division, Kollegal taluk, close to MM Hills, on May 10. The leopard dragged the child for 50 meters, and killed him.</p><p>Even though the Forest Department has placed several cages, to trap the leopard, it remains elusive. More than 30 personnel, belonging to Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary, Gopinatham range, are camping on the spot for the leopard combing operation. </p>.Leopard kills boy at Male Mahadeshwara Hills.<p>The Forest Department has placed trap cameras at over 20 places, where the boy was mauled to death by the leopard. The personnel have observed the movement of the leopard on trap cameras. Based on this, the officials have chalked out a combing operation to rescue the leopard.</p><p>The officials have been using two thermal drones and four drone cameras since Sunday to trace the leopard, but they are not able to trace the exact location so far, officials said.</p><p>Besides, three cages have been placed on Indiganatha and Nagamalai route, with dogs as bait, to lure the elusive leopard. It would be rescued soon, the officials said.</p><p>Despite frequent reports of leopard sightings and attacks on the way to M M Hills, the Forest Department and the Malai Mahadeshwara Swamy Kshetra Development Authority have drawn flak for failing to deploy adequate security personnel.</p>