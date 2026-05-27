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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka likely to face early polls as Congress govt nears collapse: Vijayendra

This government is mired in extreme corruption. That is why Siddaramaiah is forced to resign even after winning the by-elections, B Y Vijayendra sarcastically said.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 10:50 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 10:50 IST
India NewsCongressKarnatakaSiddaramaiahDK ShivakumarIndia PoliticsB Y Vijayendra

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