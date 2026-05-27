Karnataka likely to face early polls as Congress govt nears collapse: Vijayendra

<p>Shivamogga: State <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/b-y-vijayendra">B Y Vijayendra</a> predicted that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> will go for the early assembly polls and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a>-led government will not complete its full term even after the change of chief minister.</p>.<p>Addressing media persons in the city, on Wednesday, he said that the administration in the state has completely collapsed due to dissidence in the Congress party.</p>.<p>The failure of the government has come to the notice of the party high command. So, the party's top brass has decided to change the chief minister, he said.</p>.<p>He stated that it does not matter who becomes the next chief minister of Karnataka. The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a>-led government has borrowed loan of Rs 10 lakh crore.</p>.Possible change of guard proves Congress govt failed in Karnataka: BJP.<p>The state's financial condition has deteriorated. He said that the biggest challenge to bring it back on track will be faced by those who succeed Siddaramaiah.</p>.<p>This government is mired in extreme corruption. That is why Siddaramaiah is forced to resign even after winning the by-elections, he sarcastically said.</p>.<p>Hailing the prime minister, he said, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> has created a record by heading the country for 12 years in a row. Besides, Modi led the country on the path of development without any scandal. This is commendable.</p>