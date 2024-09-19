Karnataka likely to give vehicle users two more months to affix HSRPs

Bengaluru: Lakhs of vehicles registered in Karnataka before April 1, 2019, will likely an additional two months to affix High Security Registration Plates (HSRPs).

According to Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, the Transport Department is considering extending the deadline by two months and has sought legal opinion from the Advocate General. A final decision will be made on Thursday, he told DH.

On Wednesday, the High Court of Karnataka adjourned the hearing on a batch of petitions filed by the HSRP Manufacturers' Association of India and others until November 20.

These petitions have challenged the department's mandate that eligible vehicles affix the HSRPs only through OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) and their authorised dealers. The petitioners argue that all licensed number plate manufacturers having Type Approval Certificates (TACs) should also be permitted to affix the plates.