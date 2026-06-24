Karnataka: Littering in Hubballi-Dharwad will make your wallet cry

<p> Dharwad: Despite conducting a series of awareness programmes, door-to-door campaigns and wall-writing initiatives to promote cleanliness, the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) continues to face challenges due to indiscriminate garbage dumping at many locations by residents.</p>.<p>Undeterred, the civic body has intensified its efforts to eliminate garbage blackspots across the twin cities. As part of a special drive, HDMC has cleared more than 50 such locations in Dharwad during the past one week. The cleared sites have also been fenced to prevent fresh dumping.</p>.<p>Now going a step ahead, the civic body has decided to impose hefty penalty on the habitual offenders, at their doorstep. In the last two weeks, fine to the tune of Rs 60,000 has been imposed on those littering on the roads or vacant sites.</p>.<p>The initiative has received an encouraging response from enlightened residents, with most of the restored locations remaining free of garbage even days after the clean-up.</p>.<p>What is more concerning is that there are more blackspots in areas that have educated people. One can see garbage dumped on roadside at Narayanpur, Sadhankeri, Kalyan Nagar, College Road, Malmaddi and other areas. Now, these garbage spots have been cleaned and fenced.</p>.<p>"Keeping the city and our surroundings clean is a shared responsibility of both citizens and the civic body. Without public cooperation, no cleanliness drive can succeed. If necessary, we will impose hefty fines on those found dumping waste illegally. Dharwad is known for its educated and enlightened citizens, and we expect them to act responsibly," said HDMC Zonal Officer Arvind Jamkhandi.</p>.<p>He further observed that the garbage is dumped during night, particularly by the street food vendors. All the leftovers are being carried in buckets or plastic bags and dumped on the roadside in remote areas where there is less commuting. </p><p>Therefore, the HDMC has kept an eye on the habitual offenders, and if they do not mend their ways, the HDMC will impose a penalty without succumbing to any pressure, he said.</p>.<p>According to the civic body, Dharwad has more than 100 identified garbage blackspots. Of these, over 50 have been cleared in the past week, and officials have observed that people have largely refrained from dumping waste again at those locations.</p>.<p>Mayor Jyoti Patil said the remaining blackspots would be cleared over the next week as part of the ongoing drive, with the corporation continuing to monitor the areas to ensure they remain free of garbage.</p>.<p>She further stated that in the areas where dumping of garbage on the roadside is repeated, the HDMC has installed CCTV cameras and the officials will keep an eye on the video footages and send staff to the houses of offenders to impose a fine. Fine to the tune of Rs 2,500 is being imposed, she added.</p>.<p>Stepping up efforts Civic body intensifies its efforts to eliminate garbage blackspots More than 50 such locations cleaned in Dharwad during one week HDMC has also started imposing hefty penalty on habitual offenders.</p><p>During last two weeks, fine to the tune of Rs 60,000 has been imposed Thus, most of restored locations remained free of garbage</p>.<p>“In the areas where dumping of garbage on the roadside is repeated the HDMC has installed CCTV cameras and the officials will keep an eye on the video footages and send staff to the houses of offenders to impose a fine. Fine to the tune of Rs 2500 is being imposed," Mayor Jyoti Patil said.</p>