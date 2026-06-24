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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Littering in Hubballi-Dharwad will make your wallet cry

As part of a special drive, HDMC has cleared more than 50 such locations in Dharwad during the past one week.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 19:51 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 19:51 IST
Karnataka Newswaste managementHubballiDharwadHDMC

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