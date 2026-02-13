<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka Lokayukta on Thursday launched surprise raids against four government officials over suspicion of disproportionate assets (DA). </p>.<p>The officials raided were H M Janardhan, Superintendent Engineer, Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS); Arjun R H, Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil), Bescom; Somalingappa F Siddanagoudar, Surveyor, Office of the Asst Director, Land Records, Dharwad; and Purushotam Das Hegde, Chief Engineer, Project Director, Karnataka State Highway Development Project, PWD. </p>.<p>"The simultaneous raids were conducted in different premises belonging to the accused government officials (AGOs) in Bengaluru, Bengaluru Rural, Davangere and Dharwad," the Lokayukta police said. </p>.<p>During the raids at their residences, offices and relatives’ houses, assets worth several crores were unearthed. </p>.<p>The Lokayukta police said Hegde possessed assets worth Rs 12.84 crore, Janardhan Rs 5.77 crore, Arjun Rs 2.49 crore; and Siddanagoudar Rs 2.64 crore. </p>