Karnataka Lokayukta cops raid 4 govt officials over disproportionate assets

"The simultaneous raids were conducted in different premises belonging to the accused government officials (AGOs) in Bengaluru, Bengaluru Rural, Davangere and Dharwad," the Lokayukta police said.
Last Updated : 12 February 2026, 21:18 IST
Published 12 February 2026, 21:18 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaLokayukta

