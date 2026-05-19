Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Lokayukta police files suo motu case against Forest officials over boy's death in leopard attack

There are serious allegations that even though the Forest department charges Rs 200 from devotees to Nagamale, has failed to take necessary safety measures.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 17:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 May 2026, 17:20 IST
Karnataka Newsforest departmentLeopard attackLokayukta policesuo motu

Follow us on :

Follow Us