Karnataka: Lokayukta police files suo motu case against Forest officials over boy's death in leopard attack

<p>Mysuru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lokayukta">Lokayukta</a> Police have registered a suo motu case against the Forest department officials in connection with the death of a 10-year-old boy in a leopard attack at Malai Mahadeshwara Hill, Hanur taluk, Chamarajanagar district, recently.</p><p>Based on media reports, Upa Lokayukta K S Phaneendra has registered the case as per the Karnataka Lokayukta Act and has directed the officials to initiate a probe.</p>.Surveyor arrested by Lokayukta police for taking bribe in Karnataka .<p>Harshit (10), son of Suresh and Pavithra, residents of Kamakshipalya of Bengaluru, died in the leopard attack near Nagamale under Cauvery Wildlife Division, Kollegal taluk, close to MM Hills, on May 10. The leopard dragged the child for 50 metres, and killed him.</p><p>There are serious allegations that even though the Forest department charges Rs 200 from devotees to Nagamale, has failed to take necessary safety measures. There is no drinking water facility for trekkers and no boards about the possible wild animal attacks. Besides, no Forest department personnel deployed for the safety of the trekkers. </p>.Lokayukta cops arrest Health Department officer, lab technician on bribery charges.<p>Cases have been registered against Malai Mahadeshwara Wildlife division ACF Sandeep Kumar and deputy range forest officer Ramesh Biradar, Cauvery Wildlife division ACF Mariswamy, and deputy range forest officer Vageesh, and notices have been issued, seeking clarification within four weeks. The Upa Lokayukta has also directed Sandeep Kumar and Vageesh to appear in person with the report. The hearing of the case has been scheduled for June 17.</p>