Karnataka Lokayukta raid on 17 officials reveals total assets valued at Rs 37.9 crore

The Karnataka Lokayukta police on Monday held massive search operations against 17 government officials in different parts of the state. The raids, which found total assets, movable and immovable, valued at Rs 37.9 crore, were held in Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Mandya, Chitradurga, Udupi, Hassan, Ballary, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Belagavi and Haveri in more than 69 places linked to the officials.

"The searches were held simultaneously in the residences, offices and residences of the relatives of the accused government officers," the Lokayukta said in a statement.

In Bengaluru, the sleuths raided three properties belonging to Chandrappa K B, a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Assistant Revenue Officer (ARO) in the Hegganahalli sub-division of the Dasarahalli zone and 10 places belonging to Srinivas S R, Deputy Director, Boilers and Factories, Davanagere and in charge of Mysuru and Shivamogga.