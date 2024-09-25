Karnataka: Lokayukta sleuths arrest Govt college principal, FDA for taking bribe from student

Birur (Chikkamagaluru): Lokayukta sleuths arrested Government First Grade College Principal and First Division Assistant while accepting a bribe from a student to provide attendance.

The arrested are Principal M K Praveen Kumar and FDA Sadashivayya.

A final-year BSc student was irregular to his class and lacked required attendance to appear for the exams. The issue was brought to the attention of the Principal and the guest lecturer in Biology, B T Harish.