Karnataka: Lokayukta sleuths arrest Govt college principal, FDA for taking bribe from student

Birur (Chikkamagaluru): Lokayukta sleuths arrested Government First Grade College Principal and First Division Assistant while accepting a bribe from a student to provide attendance.
The arrested are Principal M K Praveen Kumar and FDA Sadashivayya.
A final-year BSc student was irregular to his class and lacked required attendance to appear for the exams. The issue was brought to the attention of the Principal and the guest lecturer in Biology, B T Harish.
To rectify the attendance shortage, the principal demanded money. The student informed lecturer B T Harish about this demand. FDA Sadashivayya accepted Rs 10,000 via PhonePe to alter the student's attendance shortage, while Principal M K Praveen Kumar demanded Rs 5,000. Frustrated by this, the guest lecturer filed a complaint with the Lokayukta police.
The Lokayukta officials conducted a raid while the money was being handed over to the Principal in his chamber.
Deputy SP Thirumalesh, Inspectors Mallikarjun and Anil Rathod, and staff members Vijay Bhaskar, Lokesh, and Savinay were part of the operation .
Published 25 September 2024, 13:51 IST