Karnataka: Lokayukta traps BEO while accepting Rs 10,000 bribe

Chikkamagaluru: The Lokayukta sleuths arrested Mudigere BEO Hemanthraj on the charges of accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 for recommending a job on compassionate grounds.

Rajanikanth who was serving as assistant teacher at Hoysalalu of Tegur village in Mudigere had died of cardiac arrest seven months ago. His wife Lathamani had applied for a job on compassionate grounds. Lathamani had appealed to the BEO to recommend to the higher officials for her appointment on compassionate ground.