Karnataka LoP R Ashoka says Congress scared of losing Lok Sabha polls

“Is it right on the part of B K Hariprasad while holding a responsible position as a MLC to claim that there is a possibility of ‘Godhra-like incident’ in Karnataka in the run up to the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.If he has any details, let him share with police. The police should serve notice to B K Hariprasad and collect details on his statement,” said Ashoka.

The Congress leaders are scared of the success of Ram mandir. Ashoka alleged that the Congress was following the divide-and-rule policy which it inherited from the British. Now the Congress was trying to create a rift between Hindus and Muslims as it feared that even the Muslims were distancing themselves from it, he added.

“The Congress is desperate to woo a particular community people,” he said.

During a recent janaspandana programme, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had stated on withdrawing cases against those involved in the KJ Halli and DJ Halli incident. On the other hand, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has promised to release Rs 10,000 crore for minorities.

He said “our target is to win more seats in the Lok Sabha election. Chintana mantana sabhe to discuss the preparations for the Lok Sabha election will be held on January 8. About 40 selected leaders will take part in the meeting. The meeting will discuss on how to strengthen the party by organising party workers meeting."