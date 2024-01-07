Karnataka LoP R Ashoka says Congress scared of losing Lok Sabha polls

Mangaluru: Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka said that the Congress is scared of losing the upcoming Lok Sabha election. The survey reports have shown that the Congress will win only four to five seats in Karnataka.
Speaking to mediapersons in Mangaluru on Sunday, Ashoka said Congress leaders are worried that the BJP will win all the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka and are fretting over collapse of the government if the BJP wins all seats. Accordingly, the Congress-led government is trying to suppress the BJP workers by reopening the old cases, he said.
The BJP has already raised its voice against such a move by the government. At a time when Ram Mandir will be inaugurated grandiosely, Congress leaders like B K Hariprasad, Yathindra and Siddaramaiah are engaged in issuing unwanted statements, he said.
“Is it right on the part of B K Hariprasad while holding a responsible position as a MLC to claim that there is a possibility of ‘Godhra-like incident’ in Karnataka in the run up to the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.If he has any details, let him share with police. The police should serve notice to B K Hariprasad and collect details on his statement,” said Ashoka.
The Congress leaders are scared of the success of Ram mandir. Ashoka alleged that the Congress was following the divide-and-rule policy which it inherited from the British. Now the Congress was trying to create a rift between Hindus and Muslims as it feared that even the Muslims were distancing themselves from it, he added.
“The Congress is desperate to woo a particular community people,” he said.
During a recent janaspandana programme, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had stated on withdrawing cases against those involved in the KJ Halli and DJ Halli incident. On the other hand, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has promised to release Rs 10,000 crore for minorities.
He said “our target is to win more seats in the Lok Sabha election. Chintana mantana sabhe to discuss the preparations for the Lok Sabha election will be held on January 8. About 40 selected leaders will take part in the meeting. The meeting will discuss on how to strengthen the party by organising party workers meeting."
To a query on the selection of candidates, he said that the central leadership will decide on candidates. Already one or two surveys have been conducted on the selection of candidates. The party high command will decide on fielding fresh faces in the Lok Sabha election. “I have already spoken to V Somanna and Central leaders have spoken to Basangouda Patil Yatnal. Differences of opinion are common in politics. Don’t you see factions in the Congress,” he said.
To a query on the state government issuing a circular to hold special puja in all the muzrai temples on January 22, R Ashoka said already BJP has given a call to hold special puja not only in muzrai temples but also in small temples in the state. The government would have issued a circular for name sake for taking credit.