<p>Some autorickshaw drivers have temporarily decided to halt their operations and head back to their hometowns due to the ongoing auto LPG crisis and their inability to keep pace with the daily expenses in the city. </p>.<p>After incurring back-to-back losses for about a week, Ziyauddin, a 42-year-old auto driver from DJ Halli, said he has decided to temporarily move to his hometown with his family.</p>.<p>“It didn’t make sense to stay here because I am losing money. I will spend two to three hours waiting at the gas station, only to be told later that the bunk was out of gas for the day. The entire day will be wasted,” he said.</p>.<p>Moving back home would help him save on rent and daily expenses, he said.</p>.<p>“My family is from a small village near Salem. We have a house there and our expenses are minimal. Since my kids currently have summer vacations, we thought we could shift there for some time and return when the situation has normalised,” he added. </p>.Karnataka: Congress terms fuel crisis Centre’s ‘economic exploitation’ of working class.<p>For many, the current situation is reminiscent of hardships faced during the Covid-19-induced lockdown. </p>.<p>Naveen Kumar, a 33-year-old auto driver, said, “The same thing happened then; it became impossible to survive in the city. I had to pack my things and go back to my hometown in Tumakuru. Since I have barely been able to take many ride bookings, I am not able to consistently pay the rent for my auto.”</p>.<p>Naveen also had to bear the brunt of additional repair charges last week after his auto faced some damage while queuing for LPG in Uttarahalli. </p>.<p><strong>Wake-up call</strong></p>.<p>There is also a visible shift towards electric autos. Auto drivers can use the current situation as an opportunity to upgrade their autos, said D Rudramurthy, general secretary of the Auto Rickshaw Drivers’ Union (ARDU). </p>.<p>“This is a wake-up call for all auto drivers. Since it is possible to convert LPG autos to CNG or electric autos, this is the right time to make the move. Some people are already doing this. Anyone interested can reach out to the association for guidance,” he told <span class="italic">DH</span>. </p>