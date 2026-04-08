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Karnataka LPG crisis: Auto drivers head to hometowns temporarily

Time to switch to electric mode, says union functionary.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 22:12 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 22:12 IST
Karnataka NewsLPGBenglauruauto drivers

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