<p>Bengaluru: The tenure of MA Saleem, the head of the Karnataka State Police, was on Thursday extended till 2027. </p><p>The order stated that Saleem, Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) and Head of Police Force (HoPF), will remain in the post till August 29, 2027. </p>.Karnataka top cop M A Saleem abolishes colonial-era orderly system involving non-policing duties.<p>"In compliance to the judgment dated:22.09.2006 of the Hon'ble Supreme Court in WP(C) No. 310/1996 (Prakash Singh Vs Union of India and others) Dr MA SALEEM, IPS (KN: 1993), Director General and Inspector General of Police (Head of the Police Force), Karnataka, Bengaluru is continued as Director General and Inspector General of Police (Head of the Police Force), Karnataka, Bengaluru till 29-08-2027 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the order stated. </p><p>Saleem, in May 2025, was placed under concurrent charge as the DG&IGP after Alok Mohan's term as HoPF ended. The government formalised Saleem's appointment in August. </p><p>A 1993-batch officer, Saleem, during his three-decade-long career served in 26 different roles, most recently as the Director General of Police (DGP), Criminal Investigation Department (CID). </p><p>Saleem, born on June 25, 1966, hails from Chikkabanavara, a once-sleepy village in northern Bengaluru. He holds postgraduate degrees in commerce and police management. </p><p>Saleem is widely recognised for his contributions to solving Bengaluru's traffic issues, first as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, East), then as the Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic and Security) and later as the Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic).</p>