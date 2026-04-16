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Karnataka: MA Saleem's tenure as DG&IGP extended till 2027

Saleem, in May 2025, was placed under concurrent charge as the DG&IGP after Alok Mohan's term as HoPF ended. The government formalised Saleem's appointment in August.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 16:59 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 16:59 IST
Karnataka NewsMA SaleemDG & IGP

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