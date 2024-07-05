Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki corporation scam: SIT summons ex-minister B Nagendra & chairman Basanagouda Daddal

It is alleged that Rs 94.5 crore was illegally transferred from the corporation’s account. The source said that measures to recover the money is under way. The SIT has frozen 197 bank accounts used to illegally transfer money and has so far seized a total of Rs 14 crore.

So far, the SIT has arrested 11 people in connection with the case, including Satyanarayana, Chairman of First Finance Credit Co-Operative Society Limited, and JG Padmanabha, the suspended MD of the corporation.

The alleged scam came to light when the corporation’s accounts superintendent, Chandrashekhar, died by suicide on May 26 at his residence in Shivamogga.

He left behind a note alleging misappropriation of the welfare funds and blamed his death on Padmanabha, Parashurama G, the Accounts Officer, and Union Bank of India Chief Manager Suchismita Rawal. He had also mentioned the word “minister” in his note.

Following this, the Karnataka government constituted an SIT to probe the alleged multi-crore scam at the corporation. As these developments unfolded, ST welfare minister B. Nagendra resigned from the cabinet.