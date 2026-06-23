Karnataka: Main accused in Dharwad firing case held in Tamil Nadu

<p>Dharwad: Hubballi-Dharwad police arrested Sundar Paul, the main accused in the last month’s firing case that took place in the limits of Vidyagiri police station here. He had absconded for several days and was caught in Tamil Nadu. </p>.<p>A special team tracked him across Bengaluru, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Nepal before finding him hiding in Nagapattanam of Tamil Nadu. </p>.<p>The accused was produced before a court on Tuesday, which remanded him to judicial custody.</p>.<p>Police said that efforts have continued to trace and arrest the two other accused involved in the case.</p>.<p>The firing incident took place on May 26 in a farmland near Tadasinakoppa village on the outskirts of Dharwad. Vittal Valikar sustained a gunshot injury to his leg during the incident.</p>