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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Main accused in Dharwad firing case held in Tamil Nadu

Police said that efforts have continued to trace and arrest the two other accused involved in the case.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 18:44 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 18:44 IST
Karnataka NewsCrimeDharwad

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