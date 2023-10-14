Karnataka man arrested for posting video in support of Hamas

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru North Police arrested a man on the charges of creating and sharing a video asking people to offer prayers in favour of terror outfit Hamas and its victory against Israel. The video has gone viral on social media.

According to Commissioner of Police Anupam Agarwal, the accused Zakir alias Zaki (58) is a resident of Bunder in Mangaluru. After the video went viral, many had expressed concern over the alleged terror link.

Mangaluru North Police Station Sub Inspector Vinayak Toragal registered a suo motu case on Saturday and arrested him. The accused was produced before the court. There were seven cases against Zakir in Mangaluru North Police Station.