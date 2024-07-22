Karnataka: Man attacked with machete, murdered in Belagavi village

Belagavi: A man was murdered and a woman suffered serious injuries when the woman's husband attacked them with a machete after noticing the duo travelling on a motorcycle at Karnataka's Laxmeshwar village in Gokak taluk on Monday morning.

The incident created panic in the village.

Superintendent of Police Dr Bhimashankar Guled said that when Amogh Dhavaleshwar saw his wife Shilpa and Moulasab Yasin Momine travelling on a motorcycle, he attacked the duo with a machete.

Moualsab died on the spot while Shilpa suffered severe injuries and was admitted to the hospital.

Police arrested the accused Dhavaleshwar. Senior police officials have visited the spot.

Kulgod police are investigating the case.