<p>Hassan: A man allegedly murdered his wife by setting her on fire in Singatagere village of Alur taluk in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hassan">Hassan</a> district. The motive behind the crime is suspected to be a property dispute.</p><p>Sumithra (50) was allegedly killed by her husband, Chandrachar. It is said that Sumithra had approached the court seeking her share in her maternal property.</p><p>However, her brothers allegedly lured Chandrachar and asked him to persuade his wife to withdraw the case. Following this, Chandrachar frequently quarrelled with his wife over the matter.</p><p>On Sunday night, around midnight, he reportedly picked up a quarrel with her, dragged her to the back of the house, poured petrol on her and set her on fire. </p><p>Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed to rescue her and shifted her to the district hospital in Hassan, where she succumbed to her injuries on Monday.</p><p>The Alur police have registered a case.</p>