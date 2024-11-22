Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka man gets 20 years jail for sexually assaulting minor

In August 2022, the girl became pregnant. However, the accused sexually assaulted her telling her she would be alright.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 04:31 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 November 2024, 04:31 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us