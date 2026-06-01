Karnataka: Man hacks wife to death with machete, then surrenders before police

<p>Bengaluru: Suspecting his wife of having extramarital affairs, a man allegedly hacked her to death with a machete and later surrendered to the police.</p>.<p>The 52-year-old suspect Kani Madayya, a cattle trader, has a son and a daughter with his 42-year-old wife Nagamma.</p>.Man slits wife’s throat for ‘not respecting’ his job in Bengaluru.<p>Investigations revealed that the couple frequently quarrelled, with Madayya accusing Nagamma of having affairs with other men. Having separated, Madayya lived next door to his wife with his mother, while she lived with the two children.</p>.<p>Around 7.30 pm on Sunday, when the children were away at work, Madayya picked up a quarrel with Nagamma. When the arguments escalated, he grabbed a machete in the house and hacked her, police said.</p>.<p>He went to the Ramanagara Rural police station and surrendered, saying he murdered his wife. Police took him into custody and executed the arrest.</p>.<p>Investigations revealed that Nagamma had filed a complaint against Madayya at the women’s police station. Recently, Madayya assaulted a man suspecting he and Nagamma were together.</p>.Man slits wife’s throat for ‘not respecting’ his job in Bengaluru.<p>Police visited the spot and sent the body for autopsy. The body was handed over to the family after the procedures were completed. Madayya has been booked under BNS Section 103 (murder).</p>