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Karnataka: Man hacks wife to death with machete, then surrenders before police

Around 7.30 pm on Sunday, when the children were away at work, Madayya picked up a quarrel with Nagamma. When the arguments escalated, he grabbed a machete in the house and hacked her, police said.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 21:39 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 21:39 IST
Karnataka NewsCrimemurderPolice

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