Karnataka man held for brutally assaulting wife in Udupi

Udupi: The Kundapura Rural Police have arrested a man, identified as Lakshman, who had brutally assaulted his wife after an operation which went on for two hours.
Ramachandra from Moodkeri in Basrur, who is in charge of a private firm, stated in a complaint that Lakshman and his wife Anitha were working as labourers at the firm for the past four months and stayed in the room provided by the company.
The couple who frequently quarreled over trivial issues, had a fight on Saturday night.
The manager of the firm Vittala, upon hearing loud noises from the room, rushed to the spot and found Lakshman holding a sickle and threatening to kill his wife, who already had injuries on her neck.
Vittala immediately informed the complainant, who after reaching the spot, saw Anitha lying in a pool of blood and Lakshman brandishing the sickle.
Threatening and stopping everyone from helping Anitha, Lakshman did not allow anyone to enter the room.
The police officer who visited the spot said that Lakshman refused to go out of the room despite requests. The team tried to put chilli powder and fired tear gas shell at him.
After noticing him getting tired, the police and the fire service personnel broke open the window, entered the room and rescued a seriously injured Anitha.
Later, they also arrested Lakshman. Local youth, staff from the Fire and Emergency Services and the police assisted in the operation, which went on for nearly two hours, the police said.
Anitha was rushed to the hospital and is reportedly out of danger. A case has been registered at the Kundapura Rural Police Station under Section 109 BNS.
Published 05 August 2024, 04:53 IST