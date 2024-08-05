Karnataka man held for brutally assaulting wife in Udupi

Udupi: The Kundapura Rural Police have arrested a man, identified as Lakshman, who had brutally assaulted his wife after an operation which went on for two hours.

Ramachandra from Moodkeri in Basrur, who is in charge of a private firm, stated in a complaint that Lakshman and his wife Anitha were working as labourers at the firm for the past four months and stayed in the room provided by the company.

The couple who frequently quarreled over trivial issues, had a fight on Saturday night.

The manager of the firm Vittala, upon hearing loud noises from the room, rushed to the spot and found Lakshman holding a sickle and threatening to kill his wife, who already had injuries on her neck.

Vittala immediately informed the complainant, who after reaching the spot, saw Anitha lying in a pool of blood and Lakshman brandishing the sickle.