Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka man loses Rs 46.92 lakh in online share market investment fraud

In a complaint, Avinash, from Kundapur stated that he was added to a WhatsApp group, "Surendra VIP Free Bull Stock Sharing Group-X98", on September 17.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 05:18 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2024, 05:18 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaShare MarketUdupi

Follow us on :

Follow Us