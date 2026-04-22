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Karnataka: Man objects to wife wearing nightdress, sets her ablaze

Police said an altercation broke out between the couple during which the accused allegedly doused his wife in kerosene and set her on fire.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 13:07 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 13:07 IST
Karnataka NewsFireKhanapur

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