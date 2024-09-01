Karnataka: Man seeking daughter kidnaps girl child; Police rescue her in two hours

The police, on receiving the complaint, swung into action and arrested Anish Kumar (49) from Ernakulam in Kerala. It is said that the accused had left his hometown after a family dispute on August 28, and travelled to Mumbai by a train.

He got off the train in Goa and on August 31, travelled from Goa to Mangaluru. Police said that the accused had three sons, and wanted a daughter. On noticing a girl child walking near Aranya Bhavana at Alape Padil, he spoke to her and took the girl away.

The police who learnt that the accused was traveling on a train from Mangaluru Junction towards Kasaragod, informed the Kasaragod Railway Police about the incident.

With the assistance of the Kasaragod Railway Police, they took the accused into custody and handed the child over to her parents. The arrested man was produced before the court which remanded him in judicial custody.

The police said that there is no criminal background against the accused.