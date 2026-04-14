<p>Dharwad: The much-awaited Alphonso mangoes have finally arrived in the markets, but at steep, “princely” prices, leaving consumers hesitant to buy. A dozen of Alphonso mangoes is currently priced between Rs 1,600 and Rs 2,000 - roughly Rs 150 per fruit - marking one of the highest price surges in recent years.</p>.<p>The sharp rise in prices is primarily attributed to a significant drop in production. Major mango-growing regions across Karnataka - including Dharwad, Haveri, Belagavi, parts of Kalaburagi, Yadgir, and Kolar - are witnessing nearly a 50% decline in yield, this season.</p>.Mango growers in Karnataka explore US, UK as Gulf markets face uncertainty.<p>While weather conditions were favourable during November and December, the situation worsened drastically in February and March. Erratic climatic patterns - extreme heat, unseasonal rains, gusty winds, and hailstorms - have severely impacted the crop, dealing a heavy blow to both growers and consumers.</p>.<p>Devendra Jainer, an Alphonso grower from Kelgeri in Dharwad, said that the crop initially showed great promise. “The trees had flowered abundantly in December, raising hopes of a good harvest. However, unseasonal rains and hailstorms destroyed much of the crop. The flowers withered, and yield has dropped to less than 40%,” he said.</p>.<p>He added that under normal conditions, an acre of mango orchard yields around five tonnes. “This year, we are getting hardly one tonne. The shortage has driven prices up, and many consumers are refraining from buying,” he said.</p>.<p>Dharwad, Belagavi, and Haveri are known for producing export-quality Alphonso mangoes. Mango cultivation spans approximately 15,000 hectares in Dharwad, 20,000 hectares in Belagavi, and 10,000 hectares in Haveri. While last year saw a 30% decline in yield, this year the drop has worsened to nearly 50%.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the Mango Growers’ Association in Dharwad has submitted a memorandum to Horticulture Department Director Ibrahim Maigur, urging the government to introduce a crop compensation scheme to support affected farmers.</p>.<p>The delegation met the director during his visit to Kumbhapur in Dharwad on Saturday, where he reviewed the progress of the Integrated Pack House under construction at the Mango Development Centre.</p>.<p>Association president Dr Rajendra Poddar highlighted the severity of the crisis, “Although flowering was excellent during December–January, nearly 90% of the flowers dropped due to adverse climatic conditions. Pest attacks such as hoppers and diseases like powdery mildew and anthracnose further reduced fruit set,” he explained.</p>.<p>Unseasonal rains and hailstorms during February–March compounded the damage, leaving farmers with only 10–15% of expected yield. Despite heavy investments in orchard maintenance and labour - often through loans - farmers are unable to recover losses, even with crop insurance. In extreme cases, some are being forced to cut down their mango trees.</p>.<p>The association has urged the government to introduce a scientific compensation mechanism aligned with actual losses, conduct expert studies on flower drop, and address shortcomings in crop insurance policies to ensure fair compensation.</p>.<p>Horticulture Department Joint Director K C Bhadrannavar acknowledged the crisis, stating that adverse climatic conditions have caused a sharp decline in mango production across the state. “In Dharwad, mango is cultivated over 14,000 hectares. Under normal conditions, yield averages around four tonnes per acre, but this year it is less than one tonne,” he said.</p>.<p>Mango vendor Yellappa Bangari from Jogyellapur described the situation as a “double whammy” for growers. “Production is low, and prices are high. Despite setting up a stall for the past three days, only two customers have purchased mangoes,” he said. </p>