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Karnataka: Mangoes hit market at princely prices amid sharp decline in yield

Major mango-growing regions across Karnataka - including Dharwad, Haveri, Belagavi, parts of Kalaburagi, Yadgir, and Kolar - are witnessing nearly a 50% decline in yield, this season.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 00:21 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 00:21 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMango

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