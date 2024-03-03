Manohar Tahsildar joins BJP

Bengaluru: Former Congress minister Manohar Tahsildar joined the BJP on Saturday. Tahsildar, a four-time Hangal MLA who was a minister in the first Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, joined the BJP in the presence of the party’s state president B Y Vijayendra, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka.

Tahsildar, 77, spent over four decades in the Congress before leaving the party to join JD(S) ahead of the Assembly polls last year. “I’ve not sought any MLA or MP ticket. I’ve come because I want to be treated with respect,” Tahsildar said, crediting Bommai with bringing him into the BJP.