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Karnataka: 'Many eligible Brahmins not claiming govt benefits due to lack of awareness,' says P M Malathesh

Due to lack of knowledge, many of the eligible have not applied for the labour cards.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 06:13 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 06:13 IST
Karnataka NewsBrahmins

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