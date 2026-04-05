<p>Mangaluru: Karnataka Brahmin Development Board Director P M Malathesh said though the government has launched several schemes for the Brahmins from financially poor background, due to lack of awareness, many are not applying for the same.</p><p>The state government through its government order dated September 24, 2025 has included priests, those working in DTP, labourers from the community working in bakery and also engaged in cooking, craftsmen from the community are considered as unorganised sector. Through the labour department, they can apply for labour cards. The labour cards will ensure accidental death compensation Rs 1 lakh, treatment for injuries, Rs 50,000 in case of surgery and so on. “The Board has written to the government to extend the benefits of health and scholarship to the children of unorganised category from the community through the labour department” he said.</p>.Karnataka HC directs state to appoint three work inspectors within two months.<p>Due to lack of knowledge, many of the eligible have not applied for the labour cards. Symbolically, 100 labour cards were issued in Mangaluru during an awareness programme on Saturday. In Shivamogga, 250 eligible people have applied for the labour cards, he explained. Further, children of priests and other workers from the community from muzrai temples also get financial assistance from the Board for their education. The students have to apply with economically weaker section certificates for the same. Those who wish to apply during the year should get the certificate done in advance. Under Sandeepani scholarship programmes, 3,376 students have received Rs 15,000 each during 2026-27. Already, Rs 5.05 crore have been transferred to the accounts of the students.</p><p>Under Vipra self employment direct loan scheme, 1,333 applications were received during 2025-26. Of which, loans of Rs 2 lakh each have been transferred to the accounts of 800 applicants.</p><p><strong>Poor response for Gaurav Bharath from DK</strong></p><p>Malathesh said that Gaurav Bharath scheme aimed at providing financial assistance for priests from notified temples to go on pilgrimage has not received good response from Dakshina Kannada. Under the scheme, those wishing to visit Kailas Manasa Sarovara will get Rs 30,000, Rs 20,000 for Char Dham Yatra and Rs 5000 for Kashi yatra. Though 1240 beneficiaries from Karnataka had availed the benefit under the scheme, only 16 from DK had applied. </p>