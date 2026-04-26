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Karnataka maps 50,000 antiquities in a survey after 100 years

The department expects to catalogue over one lakh antiquities across the state on completion.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 19:27 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 19:27 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakasurvey

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