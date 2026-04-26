Karnataka maps 50,000 antiquities in a survey after 100 years

<p>Bengaluru:<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka"> Karnataka</a> is conducting its first antiquities survey in a century, with the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage covering 191 taluks and documenting over 50,000 antiquities so far.</p>.<p>The survey, expected to be completed in May, covers inscriptions, antiquities, monuments, places of worship, forts, and other structures of historical significance.</p>.<p>Each structure is assessed on 21 parameters, including its age, geographical coordinates, current condition, and historical significance. Surveyors also record conservation requirements and photographs. Details on how to reach each site by public transport, including the nearest bus stop and railway station, are part of the report.</p>.<p>The department expects to catalogue over one lakh antiquities across the state on completion. The findings will support conservation, monument protection, and action against encroachments.</p>.Lakkundi and beyond: Karnataka's heritage beneath beckons.<p>Devaraj A, Commissioner of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/department-of-archaeology">Department of Archaeology</a>, Museums and Heritage, told DH, "We have taken up the survey taluk-wise. This field survey will create a solid and genuine database for us to work on. Based on this, conservation and developmental projects can take place."</p>.<p>The department is using an app developed by the Karnataka State Remote Sensing Application Centre to build the database. Once complete, it will be made available on the department's website.</p>.<p>The survey is being conducted with the help of research assistants and conservation experts.</p>.<p>Historian Udaya Kumar PL said, "The move is very much welcome. We are happy this is being done, as it had to be done at least 30 years prior. In the last 30 years, at least 30 per cent of the antiquities have been lost, displaced or encroached upon because of rapid urbanisation. When we visit some of the sites, people have told us they destroyed inscriptions or hero stones to build their homes."</p>