Karnataka masjid opens doors to flood victims

Mangaluru: Following an alert on heavy rainfall, Badriya Juma Masjid in Kokkada in Belthangady taluk, has decided to open its doors round the clock to serve people affected by the floods.
Masjid President Hyder M S told DH, "Helping those during distress time is a humanitarian act. We do not look at caste, creed and religion, while in crisis. We are all humans. On getting an alert on heavy rainfall, the Masjid Committee decided to lend a helping hand to those in need. The Masjid can accommodate about 100 people and we have a Madrasa too, where people can be accommodated. We are prepared to set up tents if needed. A message was circulated on WhatsApp since Monday to inform people that they can use the facility at the Masjid in case of distress."
"On many occasions, people are unaware of places where they can find accommodation during floods. Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Masjid had extended assistance by distributing kits to the needy," he recollected.
He said as the water level in the Nethravati river rises, it poses a threat to those living on the banks. On Tuesday, the river was flowing above the danger level.
"Nethravati river and its tributaries are in a spate following heavy rainfall in the catchment areas. Those residing on the banks of the river at Dharmasthala, Nidle, Patrame, Shishila and Arasinamakki can contact the Masjid members for help," he said.
Hyder said, "We believe in communal harmony. When the Masjid was renovated about three years ago, all people, irrespective of caste and religion, were involved."
