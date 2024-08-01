Karnataka masjid opens doors to flood victims

"On many occasions, people are unaware of places where they can find accommodation during floods. Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Masjid had extended assistance by distributing kits to the needy," he recollected.

He said as the water level in the Nethravati river rises, it poses a threat to those living on the banks. On Tuesday, the river was flowing above the danger level.

"Nethravati river and its tributaries are in a spate following heavy rainfall in the catchment areas. Those residing on the banks of the river at Dharmasthala, Nidle, Patrame, Shishila and Arasinamakki can contact the Masjid members for help," he said.

Hyder said, "We believe in communal harmony. When the Masjid was renovated about three years ago, all people, irrespective of caste and religion, were involved."