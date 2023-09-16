Karnataka medical college faculty demands due promotions

Faculty members from around five medical colleges in the state have approached the Minister of Medical Education, Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, demanding the implementation of a career advancement scheme to ensure promotions for the faculty.
Dr Bheemsingh Samorekar from Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences, whose faculty recently submitted a representation on this issue to the minister, pointed out that despite possessing the necessary experience, at least 70 per cent of faculty members in government medical colleges are not getting promoted due to a shortage of vacant positions.