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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka | Mega job fair to be held in Kalaburagi soon: Minister Sharan Prakash Patil

Minister Patil said that a total of 3,500 jobs have been identified in various companies which have shown a keen interest in recruiting youth from Kalyana Karnataka region.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 19:51 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 19:51 IST
Karnataka NewsKalaburagiJob fair

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