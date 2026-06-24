Karnataka | Mega job fair to be held in Kalaburagi soon: Minister Sharan Prakash Patil

<p>Kalaburagi: Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, and Livelihood Sharan Prakash Patil said that the government will organise a large-scale ‘Kalaburagi job drive’ soon with the participation of several reputed national and multi-national companies. </p>.<p>Addressing mediapersons here on Wednesday, Minister Patil said that a total of 3,500 jobs have been identified in various companies which have shown a keen interest in recruiting youth from Kalyana Karnataka region. </p>.<p>Pointing out that the 10th, 12th, ITI, diploma holders and degree candidates can register online through https://forms.gle/8XCtgKmTmd7KZrW77, the minister said that BE and BTech students can register through https://forms.gle/ikTzHpfLRN8KgJUg8. </p>.<p>He said that the drive aims to connect qualified candidates with industry opportunities across diverse sectors, including automobile, manufacturing, engineering, retail, energy, technology and services. </p><p>The job will provide aspiring candidates from Kalaburagi and surrounding regions an opportunity to interact directly with leading employers offering career opportunities at various locations, including Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad. The companies have agreed to provide a sustainable offer to the candidates, he added. </p>.<p>Several prominent companies participating in the drive include Schneider Electric, Mercedes-Benz India, Mahindra & Mahindra Dealerships, Bajaj Auto Ltd, JCB India Ltd. Bridgestone India Pvt Ltd, Whirlpool of India Ltd and D-Mart. The participating firms are expected to recruit candidates for various roles across engineering, technical operations, manufacturing, quality, production, supply chain, retail operations, customer support and other industry-aligned positions. </p><p>The job fair encourages eligible graduates, diploma holders, ITI candidates and skilled job seekers to participate and leverage this opportunity to build successful careers with leading employers, the minister explained.</p>.<p>Stating that around 1,400 unemployed youth out of the total 10,000 registrations have managed to get employment in the previous job fair held in Kalaburagi, he said that the state government will serve as a bridge between companies and unemployed youth, apart from providing various additional incentives to the industries for setting up units in the backward region.</p>.<p>He said that the state government has taken measures to recruit for 56,000 vacant posts in various departments within the timeframe. A committee involving officers has been formed to monitor the recruitment process. </p>.<p><strong>Centre slammed</strong></p>.<p>Lashing out against the central government over the NEET question paper leak, Patil said that the failure to conduct the test has led to suicide by several students. </p><p>“The irregularities in the NEET test have been going on for the last five years, and we have raised a voice against it. The question paper leak shows that the administration of the central government has collapsed. It has not initiated action against any officials despite several days after the question paper leak,” he remarked.</p>.<p>Expressing hope of good rainfall in the next few days, the minister said that the state government has a contingency plan in the event of monsoon failure. Steps will be taken to release water from Narayanpur reservoir to meet drinking water supply needs. </p><p>The government will come to the rescue of the farmers if there is a drought, and measures will be taken for the release of the pending insurance amount, he assured. </p>.<p>MLC B G Patil, Deputy Commissioner Ikram Shariff and others were present.</p>