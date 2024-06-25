Karnataka Milk Federation to sell idli and dosa batter soon 

Bengaluru: In yet another addition to the products offered by the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) under the Nandini brand, the federation will soon start selling idli and dosa batter which are specially prepared using whey protein.

Speaking to DH, KMF Managing Director M K Jagadish said that the idea was to improve the offerings to the consumers. “We want to offer a basket of products to the consumers. Now, along with milk, many consumers also buy Nandini bread and buns. Similarly, we want to introduce idli and dosa batter as well,” Jagadish said.

KMF has completed the testing and trials of the products and the new products will hit the market within the next two months. “None of the companies in the market now offer whey protein in idli and dosa batter. We have brought this out specially for our consumers,” Jagadish added.