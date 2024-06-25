Karnataka Milk Federation to sell idli and dosa batter soon 

Bengaluru: In yet another addition to the products offered by the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) under the Nandini brand, the federation will soon start selling idli and dosa batter which are specially prepared using whey protein.
Speaking to DH, KMF Managing Director M K Jagadish said that the idea was to improve the offerings to the consumers. “We want to offer a basket of products to the consumers. Now, along with milk, many consumers also buy Nandini bread and buns. Similarly, we want to introduce idli and dosa batter as well,” Jagadish said.
KMF has completed the testing and trials of the products and the new products will hit the market within the next two months. “None of the companies in the market now offer whey protein in idli and dosa batter. We have brought this out specially for our consumers,” Jagadish added.
While the officials are yet to decide on the packaging quantity and pricing, the product is expected to be available from 500 gram packaging. “We will offer competitive pricing based on the market,” Jagadish added.
KMF is planning to launch the product first in Bengaluru, considering the demand for ready-to-eat food in the city. Based on the response for the product, it would be extended to the other parts of the state.
Over the last few years, KMF has worked extensively to promote Nandini as an international brand. In the most recent venture, Nandini is sponsoring Scotland and Ireland teams in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The brand has also launched many new varieties of ice cream and protein drink in the recent past.
Published 25 June 2024, 16:55 IST