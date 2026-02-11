<p>Bengaluru: Excise Minister R B Timmapur on Tuesday announced a series of reforms aimed at eliminating corruption and reducing the interference of middlemen to overhaul the image of the excise department. </p>.<p>Addressing a press conference after a progress review meeting, the minister set an ambitious revenue target of Rs 40,000 crore for the current fiscal year. He expressed confidence that the department would achieve this goal. The department has already collected Rs 34,735.18 crore as of January end, he said.</p>.<p><strong>Digital push</strong></p>.<p>To tackle long-standing allegations of bribery in transfers and licensing, Timmapur highlighted the shift to a counselling-based transfer system and an automated online portal for licence renewals.</p>.Dasara Exhibition to become year-round heritage tourist hub: Karnataka Exhibition Authority chairman.<p>“We have streamlined the licence renewal process to be completed within 48 hours. Previously, obtaining a CL-7 (hotel/boarding) licence involved navigating 16 different tables. We have slashed this to seven tables to minimise human interface and delays,” Timmapur said.</p>.<p>The minister added that timeline-based accountability has been fixed: Deputy Commissioners (Excise): 5 days, District Commissioners (DC): 10 days, Excise Commissioner’s Office: 5 days.</p>.<p>He warned that the officials causing unnecessary delays would face strict action, noting that two Deputy Commissioners have already been suspended for such lapses.</p>.<p>Responding to concerns regarding the inflow of counterfeit liquor and “CH Powder” (Chloral Hydrate) from neighbouring states, the minister announced the formation of special task forces.</p>.<p>“We are seeing a high volume of illegal liquor entering from Goa into Karwar and Belagavi. Similarly, official toddy sales in Andhra Pradesh lead to illegal ‘CH Powder’ mixed toddy entering Raichur. We are deploying additional personnel from other districts to these border areas to intensify vigil,” he said. </p>.<p><strong>Disciplinary action</strong></p>.<p>Referring to the political heat he faced during the recently concluded special legislature session, Thimmapur dismissed allegations of corruption as “politically motivated character assassination.”</p>.<p>He said that 158 officials are currently facing disciplinary inquiries for various irregularities.</p>.<p>“There is a culture in this department where certain officials and self-styled associations try to blackmail the administration. I have provided documents showing that the association making allegations against me has not held an election or a meeting in 20 years. My goal is to <br />leave this department clean through structural reforms,” he said.</p>.<p>The minister also noted that the department is investigating the misuse of industrial and domestic ethanol.</p>.<p>New guidelines for distilleries, including staffing regulations and stricter monitoring of ethanol movement, are expected to be introduced before the upcoming Budget session, he said.</p>