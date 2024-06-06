Home
Karnataka minister B Nagendra announces decision to resign amid embezzlement 'scam' row

Nagendra's name has cropped up in a multi-crore 'scam' that came to light after a government official died by suicide and left 5-page death note over reportedly money embezzled in the case.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 June 2024, 10:05 IST
Karnataka ST welfare minister B Nagendra has announced his decision to step down. He’ll hand over his resignation to CM Siddaramaiah at 7.30 pm.

“I’m resigning on my own accord so that I don’t cause embarrassment to my party,” Nagendra said.

Nagendra's name has cropped up in a multi-crore 'scam' that came to light after a government official died by suicide and left 5-page death note, in which he mentioned names of his superiors as well as a "minister", who he alleged orally instructed him to carry out the transfer of funds to the tune of Rs 90 crore - of the Rs 187 crore meant for ST welfare - to multiple bank accounts.

News agency ANI quoted Deputy CM D K Shivakumar reacteding to the same who said, "Nagendra is calling a press conference. In the evening, he will meet the Chief Minister."

With DHNS inputs

Published 06 June 2024, 10:05 IST
