Karnataka minister B Nagendra announces decision to resign amid embezzlement 'scam' row

Karnataka ST welfare minister B Nagendra has announced his decision to step down. He’ll hand over his resignation to CM Siddaramaiah at 7.30 pm.

“I’m resigning on my own accord so that I don’t cause embarrassment to my party,” Nagendra said.

Nagendra's name has cropped up in a multi-crore 'scam' that came to light after a government official died by suicide and left 5-page death note, in which he mentioned names of his superiors as well as a "minister", who he alleged orally instructed him to carry out the transfer of funds to the tune of Rs 90 crore - of the Rs 187 crore meant for ST welfare - to multiple bank accounts.