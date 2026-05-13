Karnataka Minister Chaluvarayaswamy launches Human Milk Bank under 'Shishu Sanjeevini' scheme

<p>Mandya: "Our government has given special emphasis to the health sector for the last three years and is providing good health services to the people," said Agriculture and District in-charge Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/at-international-agri-trade-fair-minister-n-chaluvarayaswamy-tells-farmers-to-be-entrepreneurs-3889627">N Chaluvarayaswamy</a>.</p><p>He was speaking after inaugurating the Midwifery Led Care Unit (Sahaja Herige) and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/how-is-human-milk-collected-at-karnataka-govt-hospitals-3845136">Human Milk Bank</a> (Shishu Sanjeevani) unit, at Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences, established under the joint auspices of the District administration and Zilla Panchayat, in Mandya, on Wednesday. </p><p>“It is important to protect the health of mother and the child. Shishu Sanjeevani is an important scheme in the health sector. The Shishu Sanjeevani scheme has been implemented to prevent the maternal and infant mortality rate. The public should avail the facility", he said. </p><p>The 'Shishu Sanjeevini' scheme will be beneficial for premature babies and children with nutritional deficiencies. The health problems arise among the newborns if the mothers do not breastfeed due to various reasons. Besides, donating extra milk to other children will save the lives of many newborns, he said.</p>.Mandya BJP, Congress leaders celebrate victories in assembly polls.<p>The district administration, the ZP and the Health department has taken initiative in setting up the unit at MIMS, which is laudable, he said.</p><p>Paediatrician Dr B J Keerthi explained, "After collecting milk from healthy mothers, it is tested. Then the milk is boiled at 62 degrees Celsius for 30 minutes. (Pasteurised). After that, we cool the milk at minus 20 degrees Celsius. This milk, stored in a scientific manner, is free from infection and is suitable for use for six months”. </p><p>MLA P Ravikumar, DC Kumara, MIMS Director Dr Narasimhaswamy, MUDA Chairman Prakash, Medical Superintendent Dr Shivakumar, Dr Manohar, Dr Keerthi were present.</p>