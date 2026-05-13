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Karnataka Minister Chaluvarayaswamy launches Human Milk Bank under 'Shishu Sanjeevini' scheme

The 'Shishu Sanjeevini' scheme will be beneficial for premature babies and children with nutritional deficiencies.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 18:11 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 18:11 IST
IndiaKarnatakaMandyaMilk bank

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