<p>Chitradurga: The incumbent minister and four-time MLA D Sudhakar passed away in a private hospital in Bengaluru in the wee hours of Sunday at the age of 65.</p><p>He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru over the past a few months. </p>.<p>He was elected as MLA for the first time in 2004 from Challakere on Congressi ticket. </p><p>Following delimitation, Challakere was reserved for Scheduled Tribes. So he moved to Hiriyuur. But he was denied ticket by the Congress. He had contested as an independent and has emerged victorious in In 2008.</p><p>He also became the Minister of Social Welfare after declaring support for the B.S. Yediyurappa-led government.</p><p>He was re-elected from the Congress party in the 2013 elections.</p><p>He lost to Poornima Srinivas, who contested as a BJP candidate in the 2018 elections.</p><p>He was re-elected from the Congress in 2023 and became the Minister of Statistics and Planning. </p>