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Karnataka minister D Sudhakar passes away after prolonged illness

He was undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Bengaluru over the last a few months.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 02:20 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 02:20 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka Politics

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