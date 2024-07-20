Karnataka minister defends ‘diversion’ of SC/ST funds to guarantees

According to the data provided to the House, the government is planning to utilise Rs 9,980 crore from Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) funds and Rs 4,301 crore from Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) of the total Rs 39,121 crore allocated in the budget towards the guarantee schemes in the current financial year. So far, the government has spent Rs 2,228 crore, including Rs 1,587 crore from the SCSP funds and Rs 641 crore from TSP.