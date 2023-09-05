Karnataka minister defends Udhayanidhi's remark on Sanatan Dharma

Reacting to Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark that Sanatana Dharma must be eradicated from society, Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa opined that any religion that does not advocate equality and justice is unfit to be called a religion and there is a need to "cleanse the religion that is not in favour of humanity".

Speaking to media persons here on Monday, Mahadevappa said those who supported Sanatan Dharma were against the education of Shudras and had hidden books from them in the past. "British historian Lord Macaulay opened the doors of education for all in India. If Dr B R Ambedkar were not there, Dalits would not have learned English and pursued studies. India would not have been known as an intellectual country at the global level today. Boiled oil was poured on the ears of Dalits when they tried to read books," he said.

He claimed Ambedkar had not objected to religion, but he was in favour of freedom for all. "Religion was born after the birth of mankind. Neither religion nor individuals are above the Indian constitution," he asserted.

Referring to BJP leaders' claims that the country would go bankrupt if the Congress' guarantees were implemented, Mahadevappa said the country's exchequer would suffer if loans amounting to crores of rupees to business tycoon Gautam Adani were waived off.

He also stated that the schemes of the Siddaramaiah-led government are benefiting 1.32 crore poor people, making them economically stronger. The BJP does not have the habit of working for the welfare of poor people, he claimed.